QUINCY — Quincy Medical group along with Cathedral of Worship in Quincy are teaming up for a new event to promote men’s health.
“Man Up” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 29, at Bob Mays Park in Quincy. It is free to men of all ages.
Activities will include axe throwing, plank and battle rope competitions, archery and more. QMG will also be offering opportunities for blood pressure checks, heart checks (EKG), glucose testing, foot evaluations, BMI assessments and COVID-19 vaccines. There will also be drawings and giveaways throughout the afternoon.
“This past year has taken a toll on all of us, and it’s important we take the time to prioritize our health,” said QMG Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rick Noble. “‘Man Up’ gives men of our community an opportunity to gather outdoors and check in with each other and our health, while also enjoying an afternoon of fun.”
Nave Wilson, chief operating officer with Cathedral of Worship, added, “Men of the tri-states are invited to come. We’re taking charge of ourselves, our homes, and our communities. The event on August 29 provides a time for us to start a journey that’s sure to be life changing. Let’s all begin to make a difference.”