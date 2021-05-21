Quincy Medical Group (QMG) has announced it will be offering free sports physicals at its Quincy, Mt. Sterling and Keokuk locations.
These physicals are open to all area student athletes.
Appointments are required to schedule a sports physical.
QMG locations and times include:
Quincy
5:30 to 8:30 p.m., June 16 and July 27
1118 Hampshire St, First Floor, Quincy
Call (217) 222-6550, ext. 3282.
Mt. Sterling
1 to 4 p.m., July 13 and August 3
109 Buckhorn Rd, Mt. Sterling
Call (217) 773-3963.
Keokuk
4 to 7 p.m., June 24
1603 Morgan St, Suite 3, Keokuk
Call (319) 524-4300.
All required forms must be completed beforehand and brought to the appointment. These forms and more information can be found at quincymedgroup.com/sports.