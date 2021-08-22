QUINCY — Additional documentation submitted by Quincy Medical Group in support of a $61 million 28-bed hospital is seeking to refute the conclusions drawn by Illinois’ Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
On May 26, the board voted 4-2 against the proposed hospital, which would consist of 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms and one procedure room. Three of the 25 medical surgical beds would be equipped to operate as isolation rooms in the event of an infectious disease outbreak.
The decision was influenced in part by a board staff report, which stated that a new hospital would provide an unnecessary duplication of service and that there is no absence of medical surgical or obstetric services at Blessing Hospital or Memorial Hospital in Carthage.
“The proposed QMG Hospital didn’t receive a denial but rather an opportunity to share more information about this incredibly important project, which we’re eager to do,” QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said in a statement. “When the QMG Surgery Center was approved we had a similar experience, which is why we’re full of hope and ready to deliver affordable hospital-based care to our community.”
On July 26, QMG submitted 61 pages of additional materials arguing against the HFSRB report’s findings.
The analysis determined that Blessing Hospital experienced a 4.6% compound annual growth rate in those five years.
Using this data, QMG projected that in 2026, which is when the proposed hospital is scheduled to open, Blessing Hospital will be fully utilized according to State Board standards, according to the letter. By 2028, both Blessing and the QMG Hospital will be fully utilized.
The letter argues that the board report focused solely on data reported by Blessing for 2018 and 2019 to reach conclusions that there was a calculated excess of medical surgical and obstetric beds and a decrease in inpatient care in the area. Additionally, State Board Profiles and Medicare Cost Reports demonstrated that 2019 data was an anomaly inconsistent with the historic growth of Blessing, according to the letter.
Additional materials stated that price savings alone would generate sufficient savings to patients, employers, and other payers to offset the project costs in less than 9 years. In other words, the project would generate savings of $2.27 for every $1 in project costs over a 20-year period.
Upon receipt of the additional materials, board staff will review the application and submit its findings to the board. HFSRB then will have 60 days to review all materials and issue a supplemental report.
Board Administrator Courtney Avery said Quincy Medical Group has up to a year to reappear before the board and as of Friday, has not decided on a date to do so.