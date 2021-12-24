QUINCY — If you haven’t gotten your orders in to put under the tree, it’s probably too late for even Santa to help you out. But if you’ve been expecting something that says it was delivered but you haven’t seen it, you’re not alone.
Adam Yates, Quincy Police Department’s deputy chief of administration, said there has been a noticeable increase in reports of packages going missing around the city. Yates said QPD officers are actively investigating the possible thefts and encourages anyone with information to contact the department.
Regardless of the time of year, Yates said there are steps that residents can take to make sure their deliveries make it into their hands. QPD said simple things such as working with neighbors and being aware of what’s happening in your neighborhood will help reduce thefts of packages and other situations from coming up, as well as helping investigate crimes that do occur.
The department offers several tips:
• Ensure your house number is clearly visible from the street, both during the day and at night. This will help ensure the delivery driver, Santa Claus, and any first responders who might be called to your residence, know they are at the right place.
• If you are not home when a package is delivered, ask a neighbor to keep an eye out and grab the package for you when it is delivered.
• If having a neighbor pick up the package is not an option, have a “hiding spot” on your porch where the delivery driver can easily set your package so it is not visible from the street.
• Install surveillance equipment, such as a Ring Doorbell or security camera, that will cover the area most packages are left. This will help police identify a suspect if your package is stolen.
• Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood and encourage your neighbors to do the same.
In addition to protecting against “porch pirates,” QPD also gave tips for residents when they’re going to be away from home, travelling for the holidays, for business, or just taking a little time away.
For anyone that’s going to be gone for an extended period, ask someone to look in on the residence on a daily basis. They can collect mail and packages as well as checking on doors and windows. Make sure neighbors know that someone will be coming by, but ask them to keep an eye out for other suspicious activity.
In addition to neighbors helping neighbors directly, the department will also help keep an eye on property. QPD provides a “vacation check” service for residents that request it. When the request form has been filed with the department, officers will periodically check the residence, as time and service calls allow. The vacation check form can be found on the city’s website, quincyil.gov.
Anyone that notices suspicious activity, around their own residence or a neighbor’s home, should contact the Quincy Police Department.
