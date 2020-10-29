QUINCY — Students in Jenni Moran’s advocacy class at Quincy High School learn how to speak up for themselves instead of relying on others to do that on their behalf.
But by the time the students with disabilities reach QHS, they’ve had plenty of advocacy help from others.
So Moran plans to have the students write to people who advocated for them in the past, thanking them for the positive impact the effort had on their lives.
The letter-writing effort kicks off Blue Devil Dare to Care Week, slated for next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“It’s right after the election, and we’re looking to do something that can kind of cement in everybody’s minds that we’re all Blue Devils,” Moran said. “We may be Republicans or Democrats, but at the heart of it, we’re all the same. We’re all Blue Devils. We want to make sure we’re a team.”
Dare to Care Week is a new initiative promoted by the school district’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee as a way to build the idea of togetherness within Quincy Public Schools as Blue Devils and caring for each other.
Daily themes are Acts of Kindness on Wednesday, Project Day on Thursday and Blue Devil Blue Day on Friday, complete with a visit from the Quincy High School Drum Line at each school.
“Our community, our state, our country, we’re going through a few tough times right now, and (with) the election, no matter who wins and who loses, there will be some divisiveness. We wanted to put all that aside for our kids, our staffs and hopefully the community,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“We want to take those three days and really concentrate on bringing everybody together and look at what’s positive,” he said. “There are a lot of positive things in QPS and the Quincy community. We want to concentrate on the good for a few days.”
Moran hopes to see Dare to Care Week become a tradition within QPS.
“I’d like to see it become more than once a year,” she said. “If we could take a couple weeks out during the year, (we could) do it once in first semester, once in second semester.”
The effort grew out of an equity team formed at QHS last year, followed by the districtwide committee launched this school year “to make sure we’re invested equally in all our subgroups and that everything is as equal as can be for all of our kiddos,” said Moran, a committee member who teaches special education at QHS and works with the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance.
“We’ve only had a couple of meetings, but the meetings are really positive,” she said. “Everybody is working toward a common goal of making sure all our kids are taken care of.”
Addressing inequities is “hard and kind of humbling” even for committee members because “it’s causing us to look at ourselves and change our behavior for the better,” said Moran, who praised QHS Principal Jody Steinke and Webb for their efforts to address the issues. “I’m excited to see where it goes.”
Webb said the committee has done some analysis of the school district, looking at its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats tied to diversity and inclusion.
While the Dare to Care Week is the committee’s first action item, “it won’t be our last,” Webb said. “We’ll continue to try to do things to make QPS a better school district.”