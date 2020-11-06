QUINCY — As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb issued a warning.
“Quincy, we need to be ready for changes,” Webb said in a Friday night Facebook post. “This is an update and a warning order to prepare for contingencies if we cannot make a positive change to our community’s situation. We may have to revert to a predominantly remote option.”
QPS reported seven new positive cases on Friday — two at Quincy High School, one remote learner and one each at Quincy Junior High School, Iles, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and Central Office — and is tracking 42 active positive cases in the district.
The Adams County Health Department reported 69 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,657 positive cases including 30 deaths.
The new cases were one female ages 0 to 9, three males and four females ages 10 to 19, eight males and five females in their 20s, six males and two females in their 30s, one male and one female in their 40s, eight males and 10 females in their 50s, six males and five females in their 60s, two males and four females in their 70s and three males in their 80s.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases is 16.13%.
There are 64 people hospitalized in the county, ranging in age from the 10s to the 90s, and six individuals in the intensive care unit.
“If this trend continues where we have triple digit positive cases in the county, that impacts us. That impacts our teachers, our bus drivers, our nurses, all of our staff,” Webb said.
“People see the positive number. What they don’t see is the quarantine number. It’s consistently been, for staff and students together, over 100 for quite a while,” he said. “That’s quite a few people we have to cover, then add your usual illness and maternity leaves that you’re covering, and it’s becoming a challenge for us.”
Webb made clear that a shift to remote learning is a possibility, but not a definite, in the district and is not a move he wants to make.
“We’re still managing. We still have plans to cover classes,” he said. “I just want to make sure that I’m giving everybody plenty of notice. I’ve gone in this since March wanting to be predictable for our community, so I don’t want to surprise anybody ... but if the numbers continue to go up or they don’t go down, then we’ll have that discussion and make that decision.”
In the meantime, QPS has 27 school days remaining this calendar year, 12 days to Thanksgiving and then 15 days to the two-week Christmas break.
“It’s going to be a challenge these next 27 days. I could really use the community’s help,” he said.
“Stay home if you have symptoms or someone in your house has symptoms. If you are awaiting results of a COVID test in your family due to symptoms or proximity to a positive individual, you and the family should stay home and await results. Avoid large events, avoid large indoor gatherings, social distance always, wash your hands often and wear a mask.”
Elsewhere in West-Central Illinois, the Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital reported 32 confirmed positive cases on Friday.
The cases include one male preteen, three male teens, one male in his 20s, two males in their 40s, three males in their 50s, four males in their 60s and two males in their 70s and one female teen, four females in their 20s, three females in their 30s, two females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, four females in their 60s and one female in her 70s.
The county has had a total of 512 cases with 307 people who have recovered, 192 currently isolated, seven people hospitalized and six deaths.
In Pike County, the health department reported 14 lab-confirmed cases on Friday involving one male ages 10 to 19, two females and two males in their 20s, two females and one male in their 30s, two females in their 40s, one female and two males in their 60s and one female in her 90s.
The department announced three additional deaths, two females in their 80s and one male in his 90s.
The county has a total of 560 lab-confirmed and 35 probable cases. Of those, 145 are active, with 10 people hospitalized and 13 deaths reported.
In Northeast Missouri, the Marion County Health Department announced 29 additional positive cases — 14 males ranging in age from 20 to 90 and 15 females ranging in age from 10 to 90 all quarantined at home.
The county has had a total of 1,188 positive cases, seven hospitalized, with 177 active cases, 996 recovered/released and 15 deaths.
Contact tracing in the county continues to show community/family transmission, the department said.
Health department staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of individuals who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to any close contacts and monitor them for development of symptoms.
In Clark County, the health department reported 14 new cases, bringing the total to 274.
The department said the new cases are four in the 20 to 40 age range, nine in the 40 to 60 age range and one in the 60 to 80 age range. One positive test resulted from work site testing, 10 had a known exposure and two had no known exposure. Thirteen are isolated and recovering at home, the department said, with one positive from postmortem testing.
The county has seven individuals hospitalized and has had a total of nine deaths.
Monroe County added seven new active cases on Friday.
The county health department said 165 individuals have recovered, with 54 active probable cases and 58 probable recovered. The county has had two deaths.