Quincy airport's 2021 enplanement numbers up 53% over last year

QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport’s 2021 enplanement numbers are up 53% over 2020.
During Wednesday’s Quincy Aeronautics Committee meeting, airport director Sandy Shore said there had been 4,808 passengers in 2020 and 7,360 passengers in 2021.
Route utilization between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and St. Louis-Lambert International Airport was almost equal during 2021, she added.
“I can’t say I had a great grasp on what (the passenger count) would look like but I’m very happy with how it’s turned out,” Shore said.
Although enplanement dropped 53% in January and 59% in February year-over-year, every other month in 2021 saw growth over 2020.
Typically, airports are required to hit a 10,000-passenger threshold to received $1 million in federal funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. Airports failing to hit that threshold may only be eligible for $150,000 in federal funding.
However, Shore said federal legislation that ensured funding for 2020 would be based on 2019 passenger counts would carry over to 2021.
“We’re certainly watching our numbers carefully but there’s no consequence as we recover this year,” Shore said.
Shore also provided an update on the economic impact of the Quincy Regional Airport on Wednesday based on an Illinois Department of Transportation study.
According to IDOT’s Aviation System Plan, the airport provides a $24.7 million economic impact on the tri-state region. The study is based on on-airport activity, visitor spending, job creation, labor income and value added by business utilizing the airport.
“Quincy Regional Airport has been and will continue being a strong economic engine for west central Illinois and our tri-state region,” Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said in a news release. “We continue to invest in various improvements to maintain a safe regional airport for both commercial and private air services.”
