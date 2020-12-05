QUINCY — Alderman John Mast, R-5, is challenging the nominating petition of his primary opponent, Republican Steve Hogan, during the 2021 consolidated elections.
Quincy Deputy City Clerk Laura Oakman said Mast’s objection was the only one filed for the city’s 2021 consolidated elections.
Mast contended that Homan’s petition was invalid because he did not list the office he would be running for on his paperwork.
“By not including what office (Homan) intended to run for, the forms were not completed prior to be circulated or filed,” Mast wrote in his objection. “Mr. Homan could have told someone he was running for one office or seat (i.e. Mayor, Alderman, Clerk etc.) then stating later while filing that he was running for another office or seat.”
Mast cited the 2021 Candidates Guide issued by the Illinois State Board of Elections, which states that “The top portion (heading) of the nominating petition pages which include information relative to the election, the candidate, the office and political party, as applicable, must be completed prior to the circulation of the petition sheet.”
Mast was appointed to the seat in 2019. Mast and Hogan will be running to fill the seat for two years.
An electoral board hearing Friday was continued until Tuesday at 1 p.m. Those wishing to view the meeting remotely can request access by contacting the Quincy City Clerk’s Office by phone at 217-228-4510 or by email at cityclerk@quincyil.gov by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Written comments to be read into the record during the meeting may also be submitted to cityclerk@quincyil.gov prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday.