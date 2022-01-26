Quincy area receives $14M in capital funds for transit, port projects

QUINCY — The Quincy area will receive more than $14 million in capital funding.
Announced Wednesday, the city of Quincy would receive about $1.2 million to relocate the Quincy Transit Lines downtown transfer station and the Mid-American Intermodal Port Authority would be receiving $13.2 million in capital funding to improve capacity and operations at its existing dock and to build a second dock.
The funds were announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in East St. Louis as part of $111 million in awards to downstate transit providers and another $108 million awarded to public ports. The funding is from the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program.
“These awards to our ports and transit systems will only strengthen our status as the multimodal transportation hub of North America,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release. “Through Rebuild Illinois, Gov. Pritzker and IDOT continue to improve the state’s transportation system by seeking out the best projects that do the most good and getting our partners at the local level the resources they need to deliver them.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city had applied for about three times the amount it was awarded. Therefore, the city will have to check with the state of Illinois and its engineers to determine whether the transfer station project can proceed.
"We need to see if there's more coming or if that's enough to revisit the project and see if we can move ahead," Troup said.
Marty Stegeman, director of Quincy Transit Lines, declined to comment.
Transfers between Quincy Transit Lines bus routes presently occur at an on-street bus stop on Jersey Street.
However, the Quincy Regional Transportation Plan suggests establishing an off-street transit transfer station as a way to enhance safety by further separating buses from moving traffic. Although other sites could be explored, the transportation plan suggests reconfiguring the existing surface lot north of Jersey between Seventh and Eighth.
Troup said this is still the general target area for the project.
Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity also announced the release of $47 million through the second round of Connect Illinois, the state's broadband expansion plan.
The goal is to expand broadband access to about 13,000 homes across the state through 22 new projects.
One of the grants was awarded to Adams Telsystem Inc., which received about $1.2 million to improve service in Adams and Pike counties.
“Connect Illinois grants continue to help expand broadband infrastructure across the state, bringing resources to communities that need it most,” acting DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia said in a news release. “We are investing in meaningful capital projects to provide high-speed, reliable internet to households and businesses that have lacked access – boosting education, jobs, and economic opportunity for communities across Illinois in the process.”
This story will be updated.
