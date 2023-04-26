Quincy From Above

Robert Turek's new book, Quincy from Above. The book features aerial photographs and historic stories about the Gem City. 

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — A Quincy author broke into the "Top 20 New Releases in U.S. State and Local History" on Amazon book sales with his recent release.

Robert Turek started selling his book "Quincy from Above" on April 5. The book features aerial pictures taken by Turek and shares historic stories of the Gem City.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.