QUINCY — A Quincy author broke into the "Top 20 New Releases in U.S. State and Local History" on Amazon book sales with his recent release.
Robert Turek started selling his book "Quincy from Above" on April 5. The book features aerial pictures taken by Turek and shares historic stories of the Gem City.
“In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the rich history and cultural heritage of a city like Quincy,” Turek said. "My hope is that my aerial photography can help people see the city in a new light, and appreciate the layers of history that are hidden just beneath the surface. There’s something truly magical about seeing Quincy from above, and I hope my book can capture just a fraction of that magic.”
Turek has always been interested in photography, but when the drone was introduced it was a game changer.
“I just pictured all the places you could take a drone that you could never do before,” said Turek.
He has 10 years of experience with aerial photography, that’s the same amount of time he’s been working on his book.
Narrowing down his pictures wasn’t an easy task. He selected his most visually striking pictures of Quincy’s iconic landmarks and hidden treasures.
“Really it was places that interested me around town,” Turek said. “Driving down the road somewhere would catch my eye and I was like gosh that would probably look pretty cool from the sky.”
As far as his favorite picture, it would be of the junior high building. Explaining he used to walk through the doors of the historic building on a daily basis and he loved seeing the building from a new perspective.
However, pictures aren’t the only highlight. Turek has done extensive research into the history of the Gem City.
He was able to find many of historic stories from The Herald-Whig archives or they were personal stories that were passed down.
His favorite story that he found and researched was about John Quidor who moved to Quincy from New York City. Quidor bought a farm and paid for it with seven large paintings, but we don’t have any record of what happened to the paintings.
“So those paintings are essentially lost to time,” Turek said. “We have some that he did while he was in New York, but nothing has resurfaced here. That story, I've never heard it, but it happened here in Quincy.”
Turek credits his uncle, a local history teacher, for helping him fall in love with history. Now, he wants to share that love with others.
“I love being able to share a different way to look at history,” he said. “My main purpose is I have three kids and I want to share history with them and kind of not the typical, boring way. Hopefully, it will make it more receptive to children and pique their interest a little.”
Turek has been blown away by how supportive the community was when the book was released. Not only are people from Quincy buying the book, but people who have moved away, saying they want to remember the places in Quincy.
“Just seeing that response makes me want to continue doing what I’m doing,” said Turek.
There are plans for similar books in the future, but it will take time to gather pictures and historical information. Turek plans to focus on the Tri-States as a whole.
If you’re interested, ‘Quincy from Above’ costs $17.49 and is for sale online at Amazon or locally at Loyds Gifts & Collectibles in Quincy.
