Quincy awarded $743K grant for barge dock improvements

QUINCY — Quincy will receive a $743,000 capital grant for barge dock improvements courtesy of the Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development program.
The funding is part of $16.5 million in Rebuild Illinois capital grants announced Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that are estimated to provide at least 1,465 jobs statewide and drive about $75 million worth of investments across Illinois communities.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the grant will allow the city to raise the elevation of the barge dock and unloading area by three feet. This will allow the barge dock to operate longer during periods of high water.
"In the last ten years, we've had five different times we've had to shut down (the barge dock) for a month or two because of high water so it's happening a lot more frequently than in history," Bevelheimer said. "The best way for us to deal with that is to make some major improvements to our facilities and manage that high water."
In addition to the Rebuild Illinois grant, the barge dock project will be funded by a $450,000 state grant that Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma helped to secure, about $300,000 from increased unloading fees for barge dock customers and another $300,000 from the city's barge dock fund.
Bevelheimer said it's possible the project may require additional funding to complete roadway and acreage improvements but it will all depend on the bids that come in.
“The Quincy Regional Barge Dock is open for business all year-round, and I can’t think of a better investment for Western Illinois than helping it succeed,” Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said in the release. “With this Rebuild Illinois investment in our port, the city of Quincy will be able to operate longer during flooding and create the multimodal infrastructure needed to succeed in the 21st Century economy.”
Bevelheimer said the city is working with Klingner and Associates to finalize the engineering work for the project, which should take another couple of months. Once that work is wrapped up, Quincy will be in a position to bid out the barge dock improvements.
A barge dock project such as this one is generally a winter project so as to not interfere with the peak times of year for barges, he added.