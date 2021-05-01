QUINCY — Quincy residents will no longer have to travel to Palmyra to recycle their glass products.
Starting Saturday, a container will be available at the northeast corner of the County Market parking lot on 48th and Broadway.
All lids and caps should be removed from the glass products and no bags or boxes will be allowed.
In January, the city approved a three-year contract with Kansas City-based Ripple Glass for glass recycling services in an amount not to exceed $20,000 a year.
Once the glass is transported and cleaned, it will be used for fiberglass insulation and bottle-making companies partnered with Ripple Glass.
The city previously offered glass recycling to residents through a private company several years but the program was canceled once the city changed contracts.