QUINCY — Terry Austin and the late George Irwin became the 52nd and 53rd inductees into the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday.
“My life has been pretty interesting and my work life has been very interesting,” Austin said. “My goal was to leave a positive mark on the world and I think I did that both in metal casting and real estate. This honor today confirms that for me.”
In 1987, Austin began the Austin Group, a consulting firm which allowed him to partner with numerous local companies on complex casting projects. Austin had said when beginning his own business that he had no income or prospects but he had confidence and a willingness to listen.
Roger Leenerts, former owner of H and B Quality Tooling Inc., said one of Austin’s most significant accomplishments was working on prototype castings for Tesla before the company was producing electric vehicles.
“We were able to do some machining on those castings and it was a lot of fun just to say that we were a part of the very beginning of that electric car company,” Leenerts said.
In 2005, Austin purchased his first commercial property and started Austin Properties alongside his son, Bret, which focused on redeveloping properties at the heart of Quincy.
Irwin, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 99, started the Quincy Society of Fine Arts but his work reached far beyond the city and he was recognized by five different U.S. presidents.
Irwin’s sister, Suzanne Irwin-Wells, said he was one of a kind and she doesn’t think there will ever be someone in Quincy or across the country who founded or co-founded so many arts organizations.
He set a standard of excellence that inspired people to get involved in the arts even if they weren’t artists or musicians, she said.
“He was an amazing person and the fact that he chose to do so much in his hometown when he could’ve gone to New York, he could’ve gone to Paris, he could’ve gone to London, Chicago (or) anywhere and he chose Quincy, I think that’s an extraordinary gift to this community,” Irwin-Wells said.
In addition to the arts, Irwin-Wells said her brother also restored numerous historical buildings in Quincy, including the Dr. Richard Eells House and the William S. Warfield House.
Accepting the award on Irwin’s behalf was Hal Oakley, Irwin’s lawyer and executor, who said Irwin was an example of a Quincy business leader who invested in a better quality of life for the city and its residents.
