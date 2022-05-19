QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce is going through a strategic planning process to reevaluate its direction in the next three to five years.
Bruce Guthrie, president of the Quincy chamber, said in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent leadership changes, it was a good time to find out where the organization is at and where it wants to go.
Frank Kenny, a consultant who has traveled across the country to optimize hundreds of chambers of commerce over the last decade, was in Quincy this week to find ways to make the Quincy chamber more successful. He also plans to meet with the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce this week to identify its needs.
Kenny said he spends one day with staff to understand the reality of the situation, spends another day with the board of directors for an orientation on how to build a healthier chamber and then conducts a vision session where each board member is asked what they want to see out of the organization in the next five years.
Within a month, Kenny said a public document summarizing where the chamber should be focusing its efforts will be made available.
Although Kenny highlighted staff as one of the chamber's strengths, he said one of Quincy's weaknesses is that it is an area that is "not real proud of itself," which he thinks is a completely incorrect assessment given all of the city's assets such as its vibrant community and cost of living.
"This is a gem of a place but yet I don't think it really appreciates itself very much," Kenny said. "Somebody needs to be telling the story of Quincy."
Kenny said he has addressed this in other communities by expanding their social media presence and any other channels to communicate with the public. It may also be time for the Quincy chamber to update its website, he added.
Guthrie praised the board members, who are volunteers, for spending the whole day brainstorming strategic planning initiatives.
"We really have a great positive board that wants to make the community better and its businesses successful," Guthrie said.
