QUINCY—The Quincy City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Kelly Mays to serve as Ward 3 alderman.
She replaces former Alderman Jason Finney, R-3, who resigned after moving outside the third ward.
Mays said she is excited to get to work.
“At the beginning, I’m just going to be ready to learn and listen a lot and I would like to think I can think outside the box a little bit,” Mays said. “I’m a stay at home mom so I might be coming from a different angle.”
Also on Tuesday, the council voted to table an ordinance amending the Quincy Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund for a month.
The fund, which was established in 1983, initially had been designed for manufacturing and wholesale transportation purposes but the amendments would make it more accessible to commercial and retail applicants.
If the ordinance was approved, loans would become available to existing industrial, commercial or service-related Quincy businesses; existing businesses located outside of Quincy considering relocation; business start-ups considering moving to Quincy; new or existing minority-owned businesses and new or existing female-owned businesses.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said concerns were raised by aldermen about language related to adjustable interest rates and other issues.
Bevelheimer said the city’s loan committee will review the ordinance later this month before the city council votes on it.