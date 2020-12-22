QUINCY — In the observance of the Christmas holiday, Quincy City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The building also will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day but will reopen on the Monday after each holiday.
Central Services also will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. However, it will be open Monday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Jan. 4, for regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Garbage and recycling scheduled for Christmas Eve will be picked up on Wednesday along with the regular route. Garbage and recycling normally scheduled for Christmas Day will be picked up on Monday. Monday’s route will be picked up Tuesday.
City buses will not operate on Christmas Day but will be on their regular schedule on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. and New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the buses will operate on their Sunday or holiday schedule.