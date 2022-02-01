QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup declared a snow emergency Tuesday evening in anticipation of at least six inches of snowfall that are expected to hit the city over the next three days.
Troup had said during Monday's Quincy City Council meeting that he would decide on making the declaration by Wednesday morning at the latest.
Under a snow emergency, vehicles must be moved off of designated snow emergency routes. Those that aren’t moved are subject to being ticketed and towed once 3 inches of snow falls.
The National Weather Service's latest estimate as of Tuesday evening predicted seven to 14 inches of snow in portions of West-Central Illinois. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
