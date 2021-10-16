QUINCY — City officials are looking into renovations to City Hall’s second floor that could accommodate all personnel currently working in the neighboring annex building.
During a City Hall Committee meeting on Thursday, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the hope is to relocate the four township and general assistance staff members working on the second floor of the annex building and the nine planning and development and inspection personnel on the third floor into City Hall.
“We can move those two floors of people into this building and still basically have the entire basement available,” Troup said.
He added that the annex building could hopefully be sold after this process so that there is one less property the city must maintain.
The first floor of the building is rented by Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials, who expressed interest in leasing additional space, according to Troup.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the walls on the second floor of city hall are partition walls and not load-bearing. The improvements should not require any plumbing work.
“Right now, the plan that we’re talking about is just to tear down the walls and redo the second floor in its entirety,” Conte said.
The city has drafted some layout options but Conte said these plans only show what improvements are possible and may not reflect what is best for the staff and the public.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council will vote to waive normal bidding requirements to hire Klingner and Associates for $60,000 to provide architectural studies, planning, conceptual design and cost estimating services for the city hall improvements.
Conte said the hope is that Klinger and Associates can come back in the spring with a cost estimate and designs.
“If we do the whole building like we need to, it’s probably going to be over I’d say $3 million,” Conte said. “Of course, we have about $1 million just in HVAC improvements no matter what we do.”
Troup said the project could be partially funded with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act but added that he was wary about using the money as a long-term funding source for the project.
