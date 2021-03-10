QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA will continue its second round of drive-through food deliveries starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. while supplies last.
The YMCA has secured 4,400 boxes of food that will be distributed evenly every Thursday of March. The food comes courtesy of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a federal initiative to provide fresh meat and produce for various nonprofits and community groups nationwide.
The drive-thru will be at the YMCA’s parking lot at 3101 Maine. However, several other community partners will serve as pick-up locations.
Bethel AME Church at Ninth and Oak, the Salvation Army Family Services Center at 501 Broadway, Mendon Congregational Church at 106 E. High, Liberty Christian Church at 102 N. Park and the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point will serve as pick-up spots.
No identification or income verification is need for these events.
In October, over 6,000 boxes of food were delivered thanks to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Some of the contents of these boxes included milk, cheese, yogurt, squash and other sources of protein.