QUINCY — The search for a new Quincy fire chief has been narrowed down to two local and two external candidates.
On Monday, Barry Cheyne of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners provided an update to the Quincy City Council on the search to replace Chief Joe Henning and said the board should be able to come to a decision by July 9.
Henning announced in April that he would be stepping down from the position he has held for the last 12 years in order to accept a teaching position at Western Illinois University. His last day will be July 15.
But after meeting with former Mayor Kyle Moore and working with the assistance of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, Cheyne said the board was able to post the fire chief position to the necessary fire department media prior to the announcement.
Of the eight applicants that responded, Cheyne said three of them didn’t meet Quincy’s qualifications and one dropped out.
“From May up until this point, the Fire Chiefs Association has been running those candidates a through a series of training exercises (Tuesday) morning all morning,” Cheyne said. “There will be a full assessment of leadership, management (and) budgeting exercises that the candidates will partake all morning long.”
Candidates will come to Quincy on July 7 and 8 for a tour of the city and an evening social.
A series of interviews with at least three of the candidates will then be conducted. The first meeting will be before a stakeholder group led by Mayor Mike Troup and the second will be with the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.