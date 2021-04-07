QUINCY — Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said he plans to step down from the position he has held for the past 12 years on July 15 in order to take a teaching position at Western Illinois University.
Henning said he has been looking into this for about a year and that it has been a good run with the department.
“When you spend just shy of 28 years in one place, you develop an affinity for the place you work at and certainly for the citizens you work for,” Henning said.
An application process to find a successor internally or externally began about a week and a half ago. Henning said applications will be taken up to April 25.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said Henning will be a hard person to replace.
“He’s led the department with integrity,” Moore said. “He’s passionate about fire prevention and safety and you can’t ask for much more out of a fire chief.”
Henning said he started with the fire department in November 1993. One of the biggest changes since then was the reduced sized of the department.
When he took over as chief in 2009, Henning said the department had about 70 firefighters and seven trucks running through the streets. But as of today, there are 58 firefighters and five trucks monitoring the streets.
However, every apparatus always has three firefighters, which allows each vehicle to fully engage in its duties.
The Quincy Fire Department’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget accounts for 58 sworn personnel. Because 60 firefighters are needed to keep the city’s five fire stations operational, additional overtime pay is being proposed.