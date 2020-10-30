STAFF Report
QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department will host a drive-up trick-or-treating event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Unlike previous trick-or-treating events, cars should pull up in front of the station at Ninth and Vermont streets to receive candy. All occupants of the vehicle must be masked in order for children to receive candy.
“Please understand, we work in public safety and we must do all we can to protect you, as well as ourselves,” a news release from the fire department read.
Candy was purchased by Firefighters Local 63.