QUINCY — A fire behind a home at 414 Elm on Friday destroyed a garage and two cars, the Quincy Fire Department reported.
Assistant Chief Scott Lucey said crews were dispatched at 10:47 a.m. The homeowner reportedly heard a bang and went outside to discover his garage on fire.
The garage, a car inside the garage, and a car parked nearby were fully involved, Lucey said.
“(The homeowner) was totally clueless about how it started,” he said.
After blocking off Elm Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, firefighters controlled the fire in about 10 minutes, Lucey added. Crews remained on the scene for at least an hour.
A neighbor across the street said she heard a bang that preceded the fire from inside her apartment while watching TV.
No injuries were reported.