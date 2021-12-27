QUINCY — The Tri-Township Fire Protection District as of Monday is still investigating the cause of a structure fire Sunday afternoon that rendered a rental home a complete loss.
Tri-Township Assistant Fire Chief Chris Costigan said crews responded to the reported structure fire on the 4900 block of Wismann Lane at about 12:25 p.m.
“The first truck on the scene reported heavy flames,” Costigan said.
It took a little under an hour to get the fire under control but Costigan said crews remained on the scene for about three hours.
No injuries were reported and the home was between renters, he added.
Assisting the Tri-Township Fire Protection District were the Quincy Fire Department and the Central Adams Fire Department.
