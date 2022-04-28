QUINCY — In its first year, Quincy's glass recycling program has been able to divert about 200 tons of glass away from the landfill.
The program started last May after the Quincy City Council approved a contract with Kansas City-based Ripple Glass for its services at a cost not to exceed $20,000 a year.
Once the program took effect, a dumpster was set up for glass disposal at the County Market on 48th and Broadway. Once it gets full enough, Republic Services empties the dumpster and takes the glass to a concrete bunker at the Central Services department.
Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said aside from the occasional container for a six-pack of a glass bottles, the dumpster has not been used to dispose of non-glass products.
"I've been really pleased and I think it's done well," McClean said.
Once the bunker accumulates about 25 tons of glass, McClean said he calls Ripple Glass to transport the contents. He added that this has been done eight times over the last year and he is on the verge of calling for a ninth pick-up.
Ripple Glass then cleans the recycled glass, which is used by fiberglass insulation and bottle-making companies.
Because of its success, McClean said the glass recycling site could be a good pilot program to use for other recycling dump sites in town.
The city of Quincy currently is evaluating alternative recycling strategies that could be less expensive than its current curbside recycling program. A request for proposal has been issued for possible recycling programs in Quincy.
"We have had some interest from the RFP," McClean said.
