QUINCY — A planned financial software upgrade to systems the city of Quincy has been using for decades will include a 311 module for public correspondence.
Corey Dean, interim IT director for Quincy, said this will allow members of the public to quickly communicate directly to the city regarding issues such as potholes, trees, nuisances, garbage pickup or recycling.
“It will enhance communications between the citizens and the department that the complaint (or) comments need to be routed to,” Dean said.
Dean added that the city will be migrating to the new financial system over the next two to three years and the 311 service will be included in the third phase of the project.
The upgrade was estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million.
This will be funded in part through supplemental budget revenue made available through the reimbursement of Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support funding and other 2020 revenues that exceeded projections.
The city has committed $500,000 from this supplemental income towards the project.