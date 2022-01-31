QUINCY — The Quincy City Council unanimously agreed on Monday to join two nationwide settlement agreements against three opioid distributors and one opioid manufacturer.
According to the resolution, two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against three pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. One manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., also was included.
The distributors must pay $21 billion over 18 years and Jannsen must pay $5 billion over no more than nine years to abate the opioid epidemic, according to the resolution.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the Quincy police and fire departments likely would be the recipients of any settlement payments.
Jeff Mays, Quincy director of administrative services, said for Quincy, this would amount to about $10,000 annually over 18 years.
“And it can go only for very specific opioid-related issues and that’s why, as the mayor said, it will probably be going either to police or fire depending on the need,” Mays said.
After being asked by Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, whether these city departments would be restricted in the use of this funding, Mays said he expects the specific uses will be the purchase of naloxone and other efforts to combat the opioid crisis.
The Quincy City Council also accepted two resolutions for the sale of non-essential property: one at 1122 Monroe and one at 633 State. Troup said both of these properties have gotten through the city’s fix-or-flatten program.
