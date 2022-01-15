QUINCY — Recurring heating problems at the Quincy Public Library have prompted administrators to seek a portion of Quincy’s $9 million budget surplus to resolve the issue.
Kathy Ridder, president of the Quincy Public Library Board of Trustees, said there have been problems with the building’s HVAC system over the last six months and officials are still determining the extent of the problem.
“When we had the cold spell, heating was in the high 50s and low 60s (in some parts of the library),” Kidder said.
Kathleen Helsabeck, executive director of the Quincy Public Library, said she made a presentation about the library’s needs during the Quincy City Council’s Jan. 3 committee of the whole meeting.
This included about $42,000 for windows, $150,000 for a mobile library project and $500,000 for HVAC improvements.
However, Helsabeck said she emailed the aldermen to reduce the HVAC request to $250,000.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, who chairs the city’s Finance Committee, said the library probably will receive some funding but not the full amount it requested, which could be the same for each city department request.
Farha said there have been a lot of private conversations on surplus spending and most people agree on infrastructure investments and covering police and fire pensions.
These investments were made possible by increases in the city’s four major tax revenue streams: sales tax, home rule tax, income tax and personal property replacement tax.
“Hopefully, that’s a good trend,” Farha said.
Farha added that although Quincy has lost a lot of retail, tax revenue collected from internet sales as a result of the Level the Playing Field Act has helped to make up for it.
