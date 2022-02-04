QUINCY — The city of Quincy could be without sludge hauling services for months after the departure of its current contractor.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said during Thursday’s Utilities Committee meeting that he received a call last week from the city’s contractor, J. Oros Environmental, who advised the city that they no longer work under their current contract due to trucking prices.
“It’s not a good development but it is what it is,” Conte said.
J. Oros Environmental had been paid $41 per dry ton of wastewater treatment plant residuals.
Conte said he refused an offer from the contractor to continue to serve Quincy at around twice that rate.
During the last bidding cycle, Rhino Industries out of Nauvoo offered $49.22 per ton, Midwest Injection out of Cascade, Iowa, offered $91.57 per ton and Synagro out of Baltimore offered $82.80 per ton.
Conte said the city will have a window of a few months to select another contractor.
One alternate option would be the use of a mobile dewatering unit that would allow waste to be disposed in a landfill.
Alderman John Mast, R-5, said he would like to weigh dewatering and in-house options as the city puts the sludge hauling service out to bid again.
Trampas Price, superintendent of the plant, said if the city wished to provide sludge hauling in-house, the city would need three tanker trucks, two formidable tractors, a sludge pump and another specialized tanker.
He estimated there would be about $1 million in equipment costs just to get started, not including the cost of labor.
Assistant City Attorney Bruce Alford said if there were requirements in the city’s contract for J. Oros Environmental to perform a certain amount of dry ton hauling per year, the city could file suit for any increased costs from a new contract.
“We can probably get the judgment against them (but) the question is will we ever collect it,” Alford said. “If they’re still in business, there’s a chance we’ll collect something.”
Conte also provided account updates during Thursday’s meeting.
Quincy’s utilities fund has a debit balance of about $4.8 million as of Jan. 31 and its sewer fund has a balance of about $5.3 million.
However, Conte said he expects to draw down from these balances heading into the 2023 fiscal year.
Net operating incomes for the water and sewer fund showed significant increases year-over-year.
In fiscal year 2021, the water fund’s income was about $1.5 million in January and the sewer fund’s income about $789,000 in January.
But in January of fiscal year 2022, the water fund’s income was close to $2 million and the sewer fund income was about $1.7 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.