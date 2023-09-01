QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at a local hotel.
Colton Parsons, 28, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to flee from officers with the Quincy Police Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force who were serving the search warrant on a room at the Quincy Inn and Suites, 224 N. 36th.
At 11:15 a.m. Friday, QPD and taskforce officers attempted to serve the warrant on a second-floor room at the hotel in search of Parsons. Officers reportedly found him in the second floor hallway.
According to the arrest report, Parsons fled from officers with a pistol in his left hand. A second team of officers apprehended Parsons in the west stairwell of the hotel following a brief struggle.
Parsons was taken to the Adams County Jail on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.