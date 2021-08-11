QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest Wednesday morning of Bruce W. Gilker Jr., 40, of Quincy on multiple sex abuse charges.
The sheriff's department reported that the State's Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Gilker was arrested Wednesday morning in the 700 block of South 13 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
A warrant for his arrest was issued following a four-month investigation conducted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department into allegations against Gilker.
Gilker is being held in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.