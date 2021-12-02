QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on Thursday on charges of battery endangering the life of a child following an investigation that started over the weekend.
According to the arrest report from the Quincy Police Department, QPD was notified by St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. on Sunday that they were treating a three-year-old Quincy child for burns that the child had reportedly received on Nov. 27 at a Quincy residence.
The child had been taken to Blessing Hospital and then flown to Springfield due to the severity of the burns. QPD detectives and Illinois Department of Child and Family Services investigators met with St. John's pediatric ICU staff to investigate the circumstances of the child's injuries.
Based on the results of that investigation, a warrant was issued for Raphael A. Wires, 35, of Quincy. Wires was located outside of his residence in the 500 block of Chestnut Thursday and lodged in the Adams County Jail. Wires was charged with one count each of aggravated battery of a child and endangering the life of a child. He remains in the Adams County Jail with bond set at $1 million.