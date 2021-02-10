QUINCY — A 34-year-old Quincy man is facing theft and trespassing charges after Adams County deputies discovered multiple catalytic converters in his vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded early Wednesday morning to a suspicious vehicle in Quincy, the release said. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered methamphetamine and a reciprocating saw in the vehicle of Cory R. Mefford.
Two catalytic converters, which had been cut off and stolen from two other cars in two separate Quincy locations, also were discovered in Mefford’s car, the release said.
Mefford was charged with theft of over $500, criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage over $500.
As of Wednesday afternoon, bond was yet to be determined.