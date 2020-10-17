QUINCY — A Quincy man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 was found not guilty on all counts by an Adams County jury on Friday.
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez said the verdict for Wesley W. Ervin, 26, came in at about 5:15 p.m. Friday after a three-day trial.
Ervin was arrested on Jan. 22, 2019, and indicted on two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.
Each criminal sexual assault charge was a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.
The indictment alleged that Ervin sexually assaulted a woman on Oct. 20, 2018, and pushed her down in a gravel parking lot adjacent to the Barn nightclub, 711 S. Front, on the same day.
Ervin had been free on bond after posting $15,000.