QUINCY — In order to ensure a smooth transfer of power, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore has offered a transition plan to the four candidates running to succeed him.
Leading up to the primary election, Republican candidates Paul Havermale and Michael Troup and Democratic candidates Nora Baldner and Brennan Hills will have direct access to Moore and Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays for any questions of current and past decision-making by staff and city council.
“The mayor is not only the lead advocate for our community but the head of a $120 million corporation working with other 350 employees,” Moore said in a news release. “We want to offer a transition plan that would be customary in the private sector so our next mayor has a leg up before taking office.”
The winners of the primary will be invited to weekly department head meetings, the monthly department leader meeting in March, the monthly economic development partners meeting in March, budget presentation at the city council meetings in March and a private budget briefing March 26.
The mayor-elect then will be invited to Adams County Emergency Operations meetings, Adams County Together Task Force meetings, briefings on emergency management procedures and best practices, briefings with state and federal agencies and reviews of every department and the status of ongoing projects.
“The intent of this invitation is to give our next mayor a positive transition and the ability to hit the ground running,” Moore wrote in a letter to candidates. “All this is designed to be a positive transition. If any information is used for political purposes, the invitation will be rescinded.”
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.
Early voting is available at the Adams County Clerk’s Office, 507 Vermont.