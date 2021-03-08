QUINCY — A mayoral candidate Q and A organized by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Monday saw the city’s two nominees reflecting on the Quincy’s recent successes and failures and prioritizing goals for the next four years.
The first five questions were prepared by the chamber’s legislative committee. One of the first questions of the event tasked GOP candidate Mike Troup and Democratic candidate Nora Baldner of identifying something the city got right and something it got wrong in the last 10 years.
Troup said one thing the city got wrong over the last 10 years was the failed pursuit of a hydropower project on the river.
“$5.6 million basically (being) put in the river and sent downstream is not a wise use of taxpayer money and that magnitude of waste I think is a real sign that as mayor you have to focus on every taxpayer dollar,” Troup said.
He added that the most recent thing the city did right was its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore and Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb for working to keep businesses opened as long as they could to help maintain a stable economy through the pandemic.
Baldner, however, listed the city’s COVID-19 response as a negative. Instead of adhering to the scientific recommendations to help mitigate the virus, Baldner said there was a lot of infighting and blaming within the Quincy government at the start of the pandemic.
“We did not respond properly,” Baldner said. “We did not respond with direct and firm and solid leadership skills that could carry us past where we are today.”
Baldner did credit the city’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as a highlight but also expressed concerns about cuts to police and fire budgets leading into the summer where a lot of fairs and festivals are lined up.
Candidates later were asked what their number one objective would be in their first four years in office.
Troup said he feels building the economy and achieving growth will be his top priority.
To accomplish this, Troup said the city will need to bring in new people not just to shop but to buy houses and establish roots. Quincy must also be carefully with how it spends the money it will bring in for these goals.
Baldner said she feels that organizations like the chamber of commerce and other business leaders will be able to grow the economy with support from the city. Therefore, the city should focus on diversity and inclusion efforts and protecting its poorest and most vulnerable populations.