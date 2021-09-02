Quincy Medical Group to join DuPage Medical Group

QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to join DuPage Medical Group and become one organization.
According to a news release from QMG, the agreement will allow DuPage Medical Group to invest in QMG's infrastructure and technology, expand in-network capabilities, improve value-based care and deliver on shared efforts to increase care access, education and charitable services.
"This transformative partnership with DuPage Medical Group supports our evolution and expansion as an independent physician group and furthers our mission to provide high quality and affordable care options across the tri-states and beyond," QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said in the release.
Brockmiller will continue as CEO as part of this partnership and will become regional CEO of DuPage Medical Group's Senior Management Team, which focuses on business development opportunities.
DuPage Medical Group is the largest physician-owned independent medical group in Illinois. The QMG partnership is the group's second large-scale partnership in three months. In June, the group agreed to the capital purchase of the assets of South Bend Clinic, Indiana's largest physician-owned group.
"Our partnership with Quincy Medical Group builds on our purpose-driven vision to transform health care by creating new pipelines for collaboration that empower our physicians and team members to reimagine the delivery of care," DuPage Medical Group CEO Steve Nelson said in the release.
The agreement is expected to close later this fall.
This story will be updated.