QUINCY — The Quincy Memorial Bridge will be closed for repairs starting April 1 and lasting through November, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Two-way traffic will continue on the Bayview Bridge throughout the closure.
The project will cost about $7.25 million and will include the resurfacing of the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, lighting replacement and repair and other miscellaneous work, according to IDOT.
The eventual demolition of the Quincy Memorial Bridge and construction of a new bridge on York Street has been discussed as part of the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan. IDOT is reviewing long-term plans for the replacement of the bridge and will seek input at a public hearing to be held later this year.
The last significant closure of the bridge was in 2016 when about 51,000 pounds of structural steel was installed or replaced. The $2.23 million contract for this job also required the removal and replacement of concrete and the addition of new finger plate joints, floor beams, gusset plates, stringers and paint.
This work put the bridge out of commission for about three months.
Bruce Guthrie, executive director of the District, said when that project was done, there was concern about the amount of traffic that would be diverted and how that would affect downtown businesses. However, people eventually adjusted and businesses got throughout.
This time around, Guthrie said the District will help to keep all area business informed of the situation via email, social media and company websites.
“It’s not the best scenario, we know, but we’re just going to have to live with it and work with customers to make it as easy of a process as possible, Guthrie said.
Motorists should expect delays throughout the closure and allow extra time for trips across the Bayview Bridge, according to IDOT. Alternate routes should be considered when feasible.
IDOT plans to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan.