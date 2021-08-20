QUINCY — Stacy Williams, a mother of three in Quincy, said the YWCA Permanent Supportive Housing Program saved her life.
Although the program teaches various life skills, it was an informal partnership with the Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity that will allow Williams, her 14-year-old son and three-year-old daughter to move into a renovated home on Quincy Avenue in the coming months.
“Now I have a future ahead of me, which is amazing,” Williams said.
Prior to the skyrocketing costs of construction materials through the COVID-19 pandemic, construction of new houses became too expensive for Habitat for Humanity to serve its target population of families earning 30% to 60% of the area median income.
Instead, the nonprofit has been renovating existing houses as a less expensive alternative to building homes from the ground up.
Through the YWCA program, Williams will commit 150 hours of sweat equity into the project while also gaining the skills to pay her 25-year, interest free mortgage with Habitat for Humanity.
By participating in the program, Williams said she not only will get a house when she had been homeless but will also be out of debt.
“I couldn’t be more blessed and more excited,” Williams said.
Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers for the rehabilitation to help in various capacities from professional contractors and electricians down to painters and landscapers.
Those interested in volunteering should visit quincyareahabitatforhumanity.org or like the organization’s Facebook page at “Habitat for Humanity Quincy.”