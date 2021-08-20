Quincy mother shares family's battle with COVID, urges residents not to 'play with fire'

QUINCY — Brittany Phillips, a stay-at-home mom from Quincy, gave birth to her second child in April 2020, only weeks into a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because limited information was available about the virus, Phillips said her doctor advised her that if she tested positive for COVID-19 in the delivery room, she would have to be isolated from her newborn daughter. This experience compelled her to take a cautious approach throughout the pandemic.
But in August, Phillips, her husband Nick, her three-year-old daughter Charlotte and her now 16-month-old daughter Maisie all had COVID-19.
Although no one in her family required hospitalization, Phillips stressed the importance of taking COVID-related precautions in public so families don’t have to learn about the devastating effects of the virus the hard way.
“I just don’t think we should play with fire if we don’t have enough information, especially when we can’t put out the fire and medicine that we’ve relied on is no longer working,” Phillips said.
Phillips said Nick tested positive on Aug. 2, followed by Charlotte on Aug. 4 and Maisie on Aug. 5. Brittany’s symptoms began on Aug. 6 but by Aug. 9, she said she was bedridden and had lost her senses of taste and smell.
Of the four family members, Phillips said Maisie had the worst symptoms, which included a fever that wouldn’t break and breathing difficulties that required her to have to sleep on her mother’s chest to make sure mucus wouldn’t build up in her lungs.
What made matters worse was that over-the-counter children’s medicines weren’t effective in treating COVID-related symptoms, she added.
“So you watch your child suffer for two days or however long the symptoms persist and you can’t do anything about it,” Phillips said. “And medicine that you’ve relied on or trusted in the past to take care of your kid is completely null and void so you’re just watching your kid be miserable and you’re scared because this is something that kills people.”
During one of the two worst days, Phillips said Maisie was shaking and crying for six hours, which is a scary thing for a mother not to be able to fix. Doctors advised Phillips to make sure Maisie’s lungs were clear but because she wouldn’t wear an oxygen monitor, she had to count her breaths by pressing her hand on her daughter’s chest.
Phillips said the worst call she received was when she was notified that Charlotte was positive for COVID-19. She had also been advised by her doctors that for the health wellness of her other daughter, Charlotte should be isolated with her father.
Although she communicated with her daughter via FaceTime, Phillips said she felt guilty that she couldn’t be there for her.
“I had to put on a brave face because I’m the mom,” Phillips said. “You are their calm, you are their center but I don’t get to hug (Charlotte) and when she was her sickest, I wasn’t there so that was a lot of guilt.”
She added that the unpredictability of COVID-19 is what makes it especially worrisome.
“We don’t have anything like (COVID-19) around and so we’re trying to base it off the flu or ear infections or sinus infections and it’s not going in the trajectory that you think it’s going to go in and that’s scary,” Phillips said.
Phillips said she and her husband both were vaccinated and she thinks the vaccinations did exactly what they were supposed to do: keep people who test positive for COVID-19 out of the hospital.
But even after a bout with cancer and delivering two children, Phillips said she never felt more sick than when she had COVID-19.
Although she was advised of a 90-day grace period of immunity, Phillips said she was also notified of cases where people testing positive for COVID-19 caught it again within 6 weeks.
Therefore, Phillips urged individuals to take the necessary precautions in fighting the virus.
The Adams County Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate for the county is at 6.73%.
As of Thursday, 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Blessing Hospital, 10 of which are in the intensive care unit.
In the last seven days, 65 patients have been admitted for COVID-19. Of those, 35% were fully vaccinated.
Phillips said she wanted to thank all of the health care workers, health department officials, doctors and nurses for their tireless work.