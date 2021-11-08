QUINCY — With the loss of the Eagle’s Nest Hotel and the Welcome Inn as housing options, local nonprofits and service providers are entering the winter season with fewer resources to offer to Quincy’s homeless population.
Quincy YWCA Executive Director Maria Rench said COVID-19 has put an additional burden on these homeless individuals and it also has been very difficult to get any local hotels and motels to accept vouchers for these people.
“It’s almost like we have more of a need and less resources this year,” Rench said.
Therefore, representatives of local nonprofits, churches and other volunteer groups met on Monday to brainstorm ways the Quincy community can give its homeless citizens a warm place to sleep through the winter months.
Amanda Davis, director of grant coordination for Quincy YWCA, said the hope would be to offer a service similar to the Multi-Agency Resource Center that was offered to displaced Welcome Inn residents earlier this year.
Jason Sommerfeldt, senior pastor of the Quincy Central Baptist Church, said one possible way of accomplishing this is through the Public Action to Deliver Shelter, or PADS, model.
The program, which has been enacted in the Chicagoland area, works by allowing organizations with large facilities such as churches to offer their space to homeless individuals for a night. The following night, a different volunteer organization would assume the responsibility.
Sommerfeldt said this model gives the public the power to offer assistance instead of pushing the responsibilities on a single agency such as the Salvation Army.
Sommerfeldt added that he offered a similar service a few years ago during a polar vortex where he would pick up a handful of residents and allow them to sleep on cots in his church.
“We did this for about three nights: me, my wife and another guy,” Sommerfeldt said. “And then we realized that we weren’t actually sleeping.”
As far as potential funding sources for homeless services, Jeremy Wingerter, executive director of the United Way of Adams County, said he has been in contact with Adams County officials about the possibility of securing American Rescue Plan Act funding.
