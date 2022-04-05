QUINCY —
An additional $250,000 commitment of food and beverage tax dollars is being sought by Quincy officials to continue the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap program into the 2023 fiscal year.
Under the Q-Wrap program, individuals moving to the Quincy area to accept a job with a participating business can apply for $5,000 in property tax relief if buying a house or $3,500 in lease assistance if renting or leasing a property.
Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said 62 individuals have signed up for the program, which has represented 37 local employers.
Employees have come from 17 different states plus Puerto Rico, he added. Based on data gathered from the latest round of applicants, the program has brought in an average of 1.5 new residents per individual request.
“This time next year, we’ll have a good number of how many total people moved here in relation with the program,” Moore said.
Last year, the city authorized $250,000 for food and beverage tax dollars in two separate requests to fund the program.
Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said although the council agreed to pay out $250,000 for the program, nothing was budgeted for the 2022 fiscal year. This was because residents who filed applications this year wouldn’t be eligible for disbursement until the 2023 fiscal year.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said that Q-Wrap has been a game changer with widespread success that hasn’t been monopolized by a single local industry.
“Every one of them says it helped them win over the person to make the move,” Troup said. “So even though they get a good compensation, a good offer (and) challenging position to come here, we still helped them to say in this economy ‘can i move?’”
However, there are still about 1,000 primary wage jobs that the city can’t fill without a skilled workforce, he added.
Ray said the city is on track to collect $1.5 million from its 1% food and beverage tax by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Troup said the city has committed about $475,000 of the tax funds collected thus far. However, multiple requests for funding are on the horizon.
An additional $100,000 for the Bring Events to Quincy, or BET on Q program has been added to next year’s budget proposal. The program’s committee already has authorized $100,000 to support local events over the past year.
The city also is considering a $500,000 annual investment of food and beverage tax revenue to incentivize new hotel developments along the city’s hospitality corridor on Third and Fourth streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.