QUINCY — City officials are hoping to have plans to shore up inconsistencies in salary ranges and job classifications of nonunion city positions prepared for Quincy’s next administration.
During a Quincy Personnel Committee meeting last month, Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said there about 50 nonunion positions within the city but there are significant discrepancies in pay.
Since she has been comptroller, Ray said she has had two individuals leave her office and had been advised that anyone new, regardless of their experience or education, would start at a $35,000 salary.
However, she said she has heard from other departments that a new hire can be brought in at $46,000.
“There’s no equity between how we are approaching the new hire process,” Ray said. “I want to see it equalized and faired up among all departments.”
Interim Human Relations Director Jim Murphy said it has been many years since the city evaluated its nonunion positions to determine whether their current responsibilities match existing job descriptions and corresponding pay. Officials will be checking starting positions of city employees with those of comparable cities in Illinois and other major employers within city limits.
The goal is to demonstrate fairness to employees by offering a competitive salary but also show that the city is not overpaying for similar positions being offered at a considerably lower wage.
Although the hope was to have recommendations for the incoming administration, some committee members were skeptical that such reform could be achieved in such a quick and aggressive turnaround time.
Murphy said he estimates that revisions could be presented to the Personnel Committee some time in the summer.