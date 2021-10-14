QUINCY — Quincy administrative officials are looking to reduce the number of standing committees that currently serve the city.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addressed the issue during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. On Thursday, Troup said his administrative staff has identified many inconsistencies with the record keeping for each committee and what kinds of representatives must serve on each committee.
“We found out there’s a fair number of committees that haven’t met for well over a year or three years,” Troup said. “Well do we need the committee? Do we not? That’s the next stage we want to go through.”
Alderman Richie Reis, D-6, said when he joined the council in 2017, he was assigned to the Safety Committee alongside former Alderman Paul Havermale. Since then, Reis said the committee has never met.
“My take on it was if safety never met, it was being taken care of on a different committee,” Reis said. “Safety isn’t typically something you turn a blind eye to.”
He added that he doesn’t think committee consolidation is a bad idea.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, said he sits on six committees and in the roughly six months he has been in office, he has never had meetings for three of them: the Animal Control Commission, the Planning and Development Committee and the Street Lights and Right of Way Committee.
He added that he thinks some of these committees could consolidate into groups that meet on a regular basis, such as the Traffic Commission or the Police Committee.
Troup said he also would like to see an executive committee composed of a few aldermen that would meet monthly to discuss upcoming issues and improve communication.
“I don’t know if they would be the committee chair of the personnel, finance and operations, etc.,” Troup said. “I’m not sure how we would structure that yet but trying to get something like that which I think would help improve the communications and where we want to go.”
