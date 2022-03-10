Quincy parking garage sustains 'significant damage'

QUINCY — The parking garage at 123 S. Fifth sustained structural damage Thursday morning that will leave the building closed until inspections and repairs can be made.
Quincy Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver said there was a column failure on the southern wall on the west side of the drive entrance. Seaver described the damage as "pretty significant."
Therefore, the parking garage will be closed until repairs can be made and similar areas of the building can be inspected by a qualified and registered structural engineer, according to Seaver.
This is not the building's first structural issue. The top floor of the parking deck has been permanently barricaded due to structural failures of the ramps.
Seaver said a notice has been sent to the owner. According to Adams County property records, the property is owned by PDQ II, Inc.
According to Seaver, there are no city or state requirements calling for the inspection of parking garages.