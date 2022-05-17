QUINCY — Emails for Quincy city personnel have been restored about 10 days after the city fell victim to a cyber attack, according to Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup had said following Monday's City Council meeting that the incident remains under investigation but he had hoped to have emails restored by the end of business Tuesday. Troup would not confirm what type of attack occurred against the city.
Dean said the restoration of the emails essentially required the IT department to build a new server. However, some desktops continue to experience delays accepting email.
Although the emails have been restored, the city still cannot process utility payments via credit card as of Tuesday.
"We're certainly going to try and have that up and running by the end of this week or early next week," Dean said.
The cyber attack was first discovered May 7 after police and fire crews were having communications issues with their equipment.
Troup said Quincy's IT department examined the situation and noticed other systems were not working correctly. Because of the extent of the issue, Troup said the city had to outsource some of its IT responsibilities.
"We have gone outside (Quincy's IT department) only because of not knowing the magnitude, we wanted to get help," Troup said. "We only have three people in IT and when it affects everything the city is doing, we needed to bring in some other help."
For the most part, phone lines for each city department have been operational throughout the attack.
