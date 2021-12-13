QUINCY — After 41 years with the Quincy Police Department and serving the last 18 as chief, Rob Copley announced Monday that he will retire effective May 6.
In a letter to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the City Council, Copley said it’s been his privilege to serve the citizens of Quincy.
“I’ve spent my entire adult life as a Quincy police officer,” Copley said. “As I move on to the next phase of my life, I will do so with the knowledge and pride that throughout the past four decades, I have served well, improved the police and service toward our community and greatly impacted many lives.”
The announcement comes after the Quincy City Council reappointed Copley to a three-year term. Copley’s current contract expires at the end of April.
“As a personal thing I wanted to get into May because May is the 12th month of my 18th year as a chief,” Copley said. “It may not mean a whole lot to anybody else but to me, I wanted to finish that year.”
Barry Cheyne of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said the board will be reaching out to firms that specialize in police chiefs searches. He added that there should be adequate time to recommend a candidate to replace Copley by the time he retires.
“At this point, we’re looking at internal and external candidates so I think it will be time and money well spent to use an outside source to kind of whittle that group down to a reasonable size,” Cheyne said.
The City Council also approved a $1.4 million contract with Veregy, an energy services company out of Missouri, to design and build a solar array at the Quincy Regional Airport on Monday.
The contract would have a net cost of about $841,000 to the city. Airport director Sandra Shore said the remaining cost would be covered by solar renewable energy credits and a 15% contribution from Lincolnshire-based Balance Solar LLC, which will own, maintain and insure the proposed solar array for six years.
