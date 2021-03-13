QUINCY — Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Quincy police officers responded to a call of a possibly suicidal individual that had climbed to the top of a narrow pine tree and was refusing to come down.
Along with the police department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS arrived on scene at Chaddock, just south of Madison Park on 24th Street, where a male juvenile was in the top of a tree around 40-50 feet off the ground. Just after 6 p.m., QFD’s Aerial 1 truck arrived, with its 102-foot ladder in case it was needed.
Officers Chad Logsdon and Bill Calkins kept the young man calm and talking, though he continued to refuse requests to climb down even a bit.
In a move to try and make the scene less tense, QPD had the ladder truck, fire engines, and ambulance on site fall back out of sight. The ladder truck departed about 6:45 p.m., and the ambulance moved off about 45 minutes later to where it would be out of the way but still able to respond quickly if needed.
About 15 minutes after that, with some coaching by the QPD negotiators, a Chaddock staff member convinced the juvenile to climb down. After a brief foot chase, he surrendered to officers and was taken by Adams County EMS to Blessing for an evaluation.
Following the incident, Officer Bill Calkins credited the Chaddock staff member for the quick and successful resolution.
“The (Chaddock staffer) had a connection with him that we couldn’t match,” Calkins said. “You could hear the change in his voice when he was talking to us compared to the (staffer).”
“What we had here was a call for a young man in mental crisis,” Calkins said. “Myself and Officer Chad Logsdon were trying to talk to him, but he didn’t want to hear from us.”
One concern that Calkins had was the tree the juvenile had climbed.
“We didn’t want him to hurt himself inadvertently,” he said. “He was at the top of the tree, jumping and swaying, and I don’t think he realized how thin those branches were.”
Calkins said the juvenile did come down willingly, and that’s the best outcome they could have hoped for.