QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department, in partnership with Stifel and Hy-Vee, distributed dozens of Hy-Vee gift cards to families in need as part of the fifth annual Project Christmas Cheer.
Quincy Deputy Police Chief Adam Yates said initially the campaign involved officers randomly distributing gift cards to people who may need assistance over the holidays. But as the project evolved, Yates said officers take note of families they encounter throughout the year that could use a donation.
“We do have a handful of cards that aren’t designated for anyone, so as the officers drive around, if they find someone they think could use a little help, they can give them a card,” Yates said.
About a dozen officers were on hand to help deliver the cards.
Yates commended the annual donations from Stifel, a financial services firm whose employees typically accompany police officers as the cards are delivered. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the officers went on the deliveries.
“Instead of spending money on a Christmas party, (Stifel) decided to take that money and buy gift cards and then come down and work with us to get them handed out,” Yates said. “It’s unfortunate that they’re not able to come with us this year. We enjoy having them with us because they’re so important in making it happen.”
This year, in addition to donations from Stifel, the police department received candy and toys and about $1,000 from community members wanting to help. Yates said the candy and toys will be handed out to anyone in need during the officers’ delivery routes.