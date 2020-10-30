STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled numerous events this year, but it will not stop hundreds of Quincy children from dressing up in costumes and trick-or-treating on Saturday.
Therefore, the Quincy Police Department is offering safety tips in line with COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations but also to keep children safe from motorists.
When choosing or creating a costume, parents and caretakers should make sure it is the right size to prevent children from tripping. Costumes also can be decorated with reflective tape or stickers for greater visibility. Children also can carry glow sticks or flashlights.
Face masks used to protect children from COVID-19 should not be decorated with paint or markers as certain products can be toxic.
To avoid motorists, children should cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Electronic devices should be left alone while crossing the street, and children should look left, right and left again when crossing. Children should never dart into the street or cross the street between parked cars.
If children are old enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar, well-lit areas and stay on sidewalks.
Motorists should remain alert and take extra time to watch for children at intersections, medians or curbs. Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., so drivers should slow down in residential neighborhoods at this time.
Motorists also should reduce any distractions such as talking on the phone or eating.